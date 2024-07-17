'I was drunk': Singer botches national anthem

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Country singer Ingrid Andress said that she was intoxicated and plans to enter a rehab facility following her performance of the US national anthem prior to Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby.
"I'm not gonna (expletive) y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need," the four-time Grammy nominee posted on social media.
"That was not me last night. I apologise to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition."
The performance on Monday by Andress, 32, was widely panned, even drawing comparisons to Roseanne Barr's infamous rendition at a 1990 San Diego Padres game.
Country singer Cody Johnson is slated to perform the national anthem prior to Tuesday's All-Star Game.