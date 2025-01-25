Luca Harrington claims gold in X Games debut

On the men’s ski slopestyle podium in Aspen are [L-R] Andri Ragettli (2nd), Luca Harrington (1st), and Mac Forehand (3rd). Photo: Trevor Brown Jr. / X Games

Wānaka's Luca Harrington has won gold in the men’s ski slopestyle at his debut X Games appearance.

Harrington has been training on the course as an alternate, but got the start list call-up late last night ahead of today’s competition in Aspen, Snow Sports NZ reports.

As the rookie on course, Harrington had nothing to lose and left it all out there in the playoffs, qualifying through to finals in the top spot.

That in itself was an exceptional achievement for Harrington, who explained that is was “…incredibly satisfying, I did not expect that. I am so grateful to be here and to lace that run and get a score like that, I am so happy!”

As the top qualifier he was the last to drop for each of the two finals runs, but turns out he didn’t even need his second run to win.

Luca Harrington on course in the men’s ski slopestyle at the 2025 Aspen X Games. Photo: Trevor Brown Jr. / X Games.

Harrington put down a flawless first run, which included his right double corked 900 bring back Japan grab and switch right triple corked 1620 with an esco grab (winning combo from the Klagenfurt Big Air World Cup earlier this month) on the last two jumps.

Harrington took a victory lap for his final run and finished his debut X Games event on top of the podium. Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli claimed the silver medal, with USA’s Mac Forehand taking the bronze on home snow.

Harrington also got the start list call-up for the men’s ski big air and will be in action next Sunday NZT.