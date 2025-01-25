Luca Harrington claims gold in X Games debut

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Harrington has been training on the course as an alternate, but got the start list call-up late last night ahead of today’s competition in Aspen, Snow Sports NZ reports.
As the rookie on course, Harrington had nothing to lose and left it all out there in the playoffs, qualifying through to finals in the top spot.
That in itself was an exceptional achievement for Harrington, who explained that is was “…incredibly satisfying, I did not expect that. I am so grateful to be here and to lace that run and get a score like that, I am so happy!”
As the top qualifier he was the last to drop for each of the two finals runs, but turns out he didn’t even need his second run to win.
Harrington took a victory lap for his final run and finished his debut X Games event on top of the podium. Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli claimed the silver medal, with USA’s Mac Forehand taking the bronze on home snow.
Harrington also got the start list call-up for the men’s ski big air and will be in action next Sunday NZT.