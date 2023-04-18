Otago representatives feature in open

Otago’s Jake Dickson makes a shot during the Otago Open at the Otago Badminton Centre on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Lucy Thomsen and Pingkan Polak have done it again.

The Otago representative badminton players won their sixth consecutive women’s doubles title at the Otago Open at the weekend.

They beat Otago team-mates Adithi Alexander and Claudia Smith 21-9, 22-20 in the final at the Otago Badminton Centre.

It was a strong weekend across the board for Otago reps, winning the mixed doubles and women’s singles titles.

Aaryan Alexander and Claudia Smith were too strong for the mixed doubles No.1 seeds, Polak and Bevan Cox, pipping them 21-18, 21-17 in the final.

No.1 women’s seed Claudia Smith, of Otago, beat Alexander 21-17 and 21-11 to win the women’s singles.

Cox, the No.1 men’s seed, travelled from Wellington. He beat Otago’s Luke White in the singles final.

He remained calm under pressure against the local talent, winning in straight sets, 21-18, 21-14.

Canterbury showed its strength in the men’s doubles.

Otago’s Josh Kellet and Southland’s Caleb Young came close, narrowly losing their semifinal 21-19 in the second set, allowing for an all-Canterbury final.

William Chen and Rishav Dhakal won the title in straight sets.