Otago Uni, Dunstan Arm perform well

Hannah Matehaere (front) and Manaia Butler compete for Otago University at the Canterbury rowing championships on Lake Ruataniwha at the weekend. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT

Otago University and Dunstan Arm rowers were to the fore at the Canterbury championships at Lake Ruataniwha at the weekend.

Juliette Alm-Lequeux was one of the impressive performers for the University crew.

She won gold in the women’s premier single sculls in a smart time of 8min 12.44sec, joined Phoebe Trolove, Eva Hofmans and Greta Hawke to win gold in the coxless quad, and added bronze with Hawke in the double.

Hofmans and Trolove teamed up to win gold in the double, and Trolove (silver) and Hofmans (bronze) completed an all-University single sculls podium.

Dunstan rowers Angus Kenny and Jack Pearson combined to win the men’s premier double sculls in 6min 49.78sec, and they joined Henry Clatworthy and Harry Wilkinson to win the coxless quad.

Kenny (silver) and Pearson (bronze) also featured in the premier single sculls.

Dunstan rowers Hamish Yeatman (men’s single), Silja Runge and Charlotte Lightfoot (women’s double) won gold medals in the senior grade.

Dunstan also claimed club titles in the men’s eight, single, double and coxless quad.

The composite Oamaru crew of Reuben Cook, Fred Vavasour, Edwin George and Logan Docherty won bronze in the men’s premier coxless quad.

There was a notable effort in the novice grade, where Hannah Matehaere and Manaia Butler — who started rowing only last year — won gold for Otago University in the women’s double sculls.

Matehaere and Butler added gold in the intermediate double.

Oamaru rowers Jacob Harrison, Jake Roney, Stuart Isbister, Harrison Friend and cox Henry Robinson won the men’s novice coxed quad, and Dunstan rowers Phoebe Harrex, Bella Breen, Poppy Tuffin, Micah Pyle and cox Emer Bryant won the women’s novice coxed quad.

Roney, Isbister, Scott Hay, Lochlan McLaren and cox Payton Dickson won gold for Oamaru in the intermediate coxed four, the Wanaka crew of Lola Ritchie, Annie Wells, Annika Massey, Kate Ritchie and cox Caroline Smith won the women’s intermediate coxed quad, and North End/St Hilda’s rower Maddie Cockburn won the women’s intermediate single sculls.

The next major regatta is the South Island championships at Lake Ruataniwha on January 28.