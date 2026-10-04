Corey Peters is retiring from competitive snow sports, ending the career of one of New Zealand's most accomplished Paralympics athletes.

The 43-year-old alpine skier won four medals across four Paralympic Games, including gold in the downhill sitting event in Beijing in 2022.

Peters won silver in the Super-G sitting at the same games, to add to a giant slalom silver at Sochi 2014 and downhill bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

He also chalked up five world championship medals - including two gold - and 22 World Cup podiums.

Corey Peters won gold in the Downhill Sitting section at the Beijing Paralympics in 2022. Photo: Getty Images

"The memories, the experiences, the people I've met and the athletes I've had the privilege to compete alongside will stay with me forever," Peters said.

"As I step away from competitive racing, I do so with a full heart. I'm excited for what comes next, but I will forever cherish the sport that gave me purpose, identity and a lifetime of unforgettable moments."

Peters took up sit-skiing two years after sustaining a crushed spinal cord injury in a motocross accident in 2009, leaving him paralysed at the age of 26.

Snow Sports NZ chief executive Nic Cavanagh said Peters had been at the heart of New Zealand's high performance para alpine programme for more than a decade.

"His career reflects what is possible for future aspiring para athletes who want to embrace their passion for the sport, and we will miss watching him compete on the world stage."