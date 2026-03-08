Peters fifth in downhill event at Paralympics

Corey Peters competing in the final in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Photo: Getty Images

Four-time Paralympic medallist Corey Peters has finished fifth in the Men's Downhill Sitting event at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

The 42-year-old New Zealander was unable to defend the title he won in Beijing in 2022.

Peters made a couple of costly errors, but twice managed to make a great recovery to stay upright and record a time of 1:20.89 overnight on Saturday (NZ time).

"I feel disappointed. We work pretty hard over a number of years, and a lot of dedication and sacrifice goes into it.

"Unfortunately, conditions did not really gel with me today and I didn't adapt," Peters, who was second out of the start gate, said.

"Fifth was definitely not what I was looking for with downhill being one of my better events."

Norwegian Jesper Pedersen, the silver medallist from four years ago, produced a slick run down the Olimpia delle Tofane to register 1:18.14 to win gold.

Niels de Langen, of the Netherlands, claimed silver - some 1.10s further back - with Canada's Kurt Oatway filling the final podium spot in bronze (1:19.42).

Competing in warm temperatures of about 9°C and softening snow conditions, 11 of the field of 23 registered did not finish, including Dutchman Jeroen Kampschreur, the quickest man in both training runs.

Peters continues his quest at the Milano Cortina Games when he competes in the Men's Super-G Sitting on Monday.