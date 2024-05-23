Record-setting silver throw for Robinson

Holly Robinson prepares to throw in Kobe. PHOTO: ATHLETICS NZ

Dunedin Paralympian Holly Robinson has won back-to-back silver medals and set an Oceania record in the process at the Para Athletics World Championships in Japan.

Robinson won silver in the F46 shot put with her throw of 12.25m in Kobe last night (NZ time).

It was a special night for the 29-year-old, which marked her seventh world championships and her sixth para world championships medal of her career.

The throw added 8cm to her national and Oceania record of 12.17m she set in Christchurch in February.

Robinson sat in provisional bronze going into the final stanza ahead of Yukiko Sato, of Japan, but Robinson built through the competition to clinch silver.

World record-holder Noelle Malkamaki, of the United States, mounted a successful defence of her title with a mighty throw of 13.12m.

Heading into the final round, Robinson knew she had a medal ‘‘in the bag’’, but wanted to push ahead for silver.

‘‘I’m feeling a bit of relief and excitement.

‘‘Today proves I can get over that 12-metre mark again. I’ve only been over 12 metres once in my life before today, so to hit it again I was really happy.

‘‘I know there is a lot more there, so I can’t wait for Paris and I’m looking forward to what the next few months will hold.”

Shot put only returned to the F46 calendar last year and Robinson has made steady progress since adding another string to her bow.

She set an Oceania record of 11.59m at the world championships in Paris in 2023.

The defending Paralympic javelin champion opted to skip javelin at this year’s world championships to allow her time to recover from a calf niggle ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris in September.

Robinson’s silver medal wraps up her world championships, but another Dunedin Paralympian, Anna Grimaldi, will be in action in the long jump tomorrow from 1.30pm (NZ time).