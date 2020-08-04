Second chance for clubs in South to access funds

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

Sporting clubs in the South were granted more than $500,000 from the first resilience fund in order to stay afloat.

Now they will get a second chance to access funds to keep operations going and cover other costs.

The Sport New Zealand community resilience fund phase two opened yesterday and will be administered by regional sports trusts throughout the country.

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said the funding was part of the $265million Sports Recovery package in the Budget.

Eligible organisations can apply for a maximum of $25,000.

The criteria have been loosened since the previous round of Community Resilience Fund was allocated — organisations are no longer required to be affiliated to Sport NZ national partners in order to be eligible.

One key change is that the money can now also be used for a broader range of costs including operational and administrative expenses.

The first phase of funding was to cover fixed costs which had to be paid.

In the first funding round, $372,500 was allocated to Otago clubs and sporting organisations. In Southland, more than $250,000 was distributed in the first round.

The second phase of funding set to run until September 4 is aimed at providing financial support for organisations experiencing financial hardship as a result of Covid-19 in the period July 1-September 30.

Applications are welcome from organisations which had not previously received funding from Sport NZ. Those which received funding in the first phase can also apply for the second phase.

The fund is not intended for organisations that already receive investment directly from Sport NZ.