Sinner serene, Gauff gone as seeds crash and burn

World No 1 Jannik Sinner stayed ice cool to move serenely into the Wimbledon second round but it was a second successive day of upsets at a sizzling All England Club as a succession of seeded players crashed and burned.

American second seed Coco Gauff, chasing a French Open-Wimbledon double after her Paris triumph, was the day's most surprising casualty, losing 7-6(3) 6-1 to Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska as the sun set on a sultry Tuesday in London.

Gauff's compatriot Taylor Fritz, the world No 5, survived a five-set firefight by the skin of his teeth against big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

But the same could not be said of 13 of the men's seeds who fell at the first hurdle - a Wimbledon record since 32 seeds were introduced in 2001.

Nine seeds also perished in the women's first round, while the eight top-10 seeds to go out across both singles draws is the highest at a Grand Slam in the professional era.

Serbian sixth seed Novak Djokovic needed just over three hours and four sets to overcome France's Alexandre Muller 6-1 6-7(6) 6-2 6-2 on Tuesday.

Coco Gauff (left) congratulates Dayana Yastremska. Photo: Reuters

Germany's Alexander Zverev was the most notable men's casualty, the third seed losing 7-6(3) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 to France's Arthur Rinderknech in a marathon duel that began on Monday and was locked at one set apiece overnight.

"I'm not sure he's ever played a match like that in his life," Zverev, who is still chasing a first Grand Slam title after 38 attempts, said.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti, seeded seven, was also bundled out on Court Two by Nikoloz Basilashvili - the same court where earlier American women's third seed Jessica Pegula was sent packing 6-2 6-3 by Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

A red-hot Sinner never looked like joining the exodus as he beat fellow Italian and close friend Luca Nardi 6-4 6-3 6-0 in a victorious return to the Grand Slam stage after his epic French Open final defeat by Carlos Alcaraz last month.

"I tried to put the friendship away for a couple of hours," Sinner, who conceded only four points when he landed his first serve, told reporters.

After seven British players won singles matches on Monday - a professional era record at Wimbledon - home fans had more to cheer on Tuesday as fourth seed Jack Draper, his nation's big hope, avoided any dramas by easing past Argentina's Sebastian Baez who retired hurt trailing 6-2 6-2 2-1.

In total, 10 British players have reached round two.

KREJCIKOVA TESTED, GAUFF EMOTIONAL

Women's defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was tested by promising 20-year-old Filipina Alexandra Eala, but after a slow start she found her form to win 3-6 6-2 6-1 on her return to Centre Court after last year's surprise triumph.

"I mean, what the hell (kind of tennis) she played in the first set?," said Krejcikova, praising her opponent.

"She was smashing the ball and cleaning the lines, so wow, wow. She's going to be really good in a couple of years."

Five-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, seeded eight, is yet to conquer Wimbledon but showed positive signs as she beat Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1 while Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva advanced after a 6-3 6-3 victory over Mayar Sherif.

Both might have expected Gauff to be a major obstacle but the world No 2 subsided against Yastremska. The American looked out of sorts on Court One's slick surface, slipping several times early in the match, played under the closed roof.

Yastremska took full advantage with a series of winners from the baseline before wrapping up the first set with a volley.

The Ukrainian, ranked 42 in the world, looked composed and confident, her searing backhand often fizzing past the stranded Gauff.

Gauff was clearly short of grasscourt practice while her opponent had reached the final of the Nottingham tournament as well as the quarter-finals at Eastbourne in the run-up to Wimbledon. She served a total of nine double faults and made 29 unforced errors, shaking her head in disbelief as she lost her serve three times in the second set.

Wiping away tears Gauff later told media she had not coped well with the switch from Paris clay to Wimbledon grass.

The women's draw is now without three of its top five seeds after number five Zheng Qinwen of China, the Olympic champion, suffered a third successive Wimbledon first-round defeat, beaten 7-5 4-6 6-1 by Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova.

"I believe if I get through the first match, I will start to play better and better (on grass)," Zheng said. "The problem is the first match for me is complicated."

Many will lament the exit of Wimbledon dark horse Alexander Bublik, seeded 28th. The Kazakh showman is guaranteed entertainment with his array of trick shots but he was unable to avoid the exit door, as he was dragged into battle by Spaniard Jaume Munar and beaten 6-4 3-6 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2.

Late in the day yet another seed fell as Frenchman Ugo Umbert was beaten by veteran countryman Gael Monfils, again defying his 38 years to edge a five-setter.

American Fritz survived, though, letting out a massive roar as he beat Perricard 6-7(6) 6-7(8) 6-4 7-6(6) 6-4 in a match carried forward from Monday. Perricard's consolation for losing the cliffhanger was a 153mph serve - a Wimbledon record.

Tommy Paul took out Briton Johannus Monday with little fuss, the 13th seed cruising through 6-4 6-4 6-2, but it was the end of the road for fellow American and 30th seed Alex Michelsen who fell 6-2 3-6 6-3 3-6 7-6(6) to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

Zeynep Sonmez became the first Turkish woman to reach the second round at the grasscourt Grand Slam when she battled past Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 7-6(3) 6-3.

Victoria Mboko found out a few hours before she faced Magdalena Frech that she had entered the main draw as a Lucky Loser due to Anastasia Potapova's withdrawal and the Canadian teenager rode her luck to stun the 25th seed 6-3 6-2.

Fourteen years after first adding her name to the Wimbledon honours board, twice champion Petra Kvitova performed her last dance on the lawns, the Czech losing 6-3 6-1 to American 10th seed Emma Navarro.