Slopestyle gold medals for Wakushima, Disbrowe

Cool Wakushima catches some air on her way to winning the women’s snowboard at the FIS Australia-New Zealand Cup on Saturday. PHOTO: SNOW SPORTS NZ

Otago athletes twisted and turned their way to four podium finishes at the FIS Australia-New Zealand Cup on Saturday.

Queenstown’s Cool Wakushima and Madeleine Disbrowe won gold in their respective events in the slopestyle competition, while Wanaka’s Sylvia Trotter and Lucia Georgalli picked up bronze at the Remarkables.

Wakushima won the women’s snowboard division with an impressive score of 92.67.

The 21-year-old Winter Olympian laced together a technical frontside 720 into a backside 900 to claim the top spot.

"It’s been eight months since I last competed," Wakushima said.

"I am feeling really good and I was looking forward to feeling those competition butterflies again.

"The girls were crushing it ... the level of riding was really high despite challenging conditions.”

Korea’s Seung Eun Yu won silver, while 16-year-old Georgalli secured third.

Disbrowe won the women’s freeski division. The 15-year-old’s run included a right cork 720 with a lead tail grab on the second jump, the first time she has landed the trick at a slopestyle competition.

"It feels unreal, but really good, to take the win," Disbrowe said.

"I am stoked to land the right cork 720 for the first time in a slopestyle competition."

Japan’s Nanaho Kiriyama won silver and 15-year-old Trotter picked up bronze.

Zephyr Lovelock, of Auckland, was the only Kiwi male to finish on the podium in the freeski and snowboard division, placing third in the men’s snowboard. Dongheon Lee, of South Korea, won gold and American Oliver Martin settled for silver.

In the freeski, Australian Kai Martin won gold, American Luke Votaw took silver, and Japan’s Manatsu Sato was third.

The next event of the series will be held at Cardrona on September 28.

— Staff reporter