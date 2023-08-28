South Island titles to Dunedin, Green Is

The weather may have been cold but the action was heating up on the piste at the weekend.

Petanque players from throughout the South Island converged on Alexandra for the South Island men’s and women’s triples.

The two-day, round-robin tournament attracted 21 teams, made up of players ranging from 14 through to their 80s.

Toi Rosie, of Green Island, keeps her eye on her boule. PHOTOS: SHANNON THOMSON

Toi Rosie, playing for Green Island, said petanque was mentally tough as well as physical.

"It’s all in the head," she said.

Graham Baird, of Caversham Petanque, throws his boule during the South Island men’s triples in Alexandra on Saturday.

"I don’t care how talented you are, you got to have the head go with it."

"When you are finished for the day you are absolutely pooped — I’m pooped," she joked.

The Petanque Taieri player was competing in a team that had never played together before, but the trio were in fine form, winning all five games on Saturday.

They went on to claim the women’s title, winning eight of nine games.

In the men’s competition it was a clean sweep for the Dunedin City Petanque team of Gordon Dykes, Warren McConnell and Neville Frost which won 10 games out of 10 games.

Alexandra Petanque Club captain Bernice Hamilton said she was pleased with how the tournament went.

