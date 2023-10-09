Southerners help NZ team make history

A couple of southern lads have helped the New Zealand men’s futsal team create history.

The Futsal Whites have qualified for the Fifa Futsal World Cup — it will be held in Uzbekistan next year — for the first time.

They beat Tahiti 5-0 in the Oceania final at Pulman Arena in Auckland on Saturday.

Classy Dunedin City Royals playmaker Oban Hawkins and former Southern United and Mosgiel player Rahan Ali were key members of the team.

Stephen Ashby opened the scoring for the Futsal Whites with a long-range strike early in the game, the only goal of a tight first half.

Jordi Ditfort was fastest to react to a deflected shot midway through the second half to get a second for the New Zealanders.

Thomas Picken made it three two minutes later, again picking up a loose ball after a good block by the Tahitian goalkeeper.

With seven minutes left in the game, captain and record cap holder Dylan Manickum made it four, finishing into an empty net with Tahiti pushing to get back into the game.

Hamish Grey made it five in the final moments of the game with a well-placed finish after a quick counter-attack.

The Futsal Whites will head to the Fifa Futsal World Cup in September.