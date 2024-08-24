Swags of medals for Otago in championships

Otago swimmers will be coming home with heavy suitcases.

They have already won 17 medals across the first three days of the New Zealand short course championships this week — and more could be on their way.

Wānaka swimmer Luisa Palmer continued her strong form, winning five medals across different strokes in Auckland.

In the female 14-years age group, Palmer won gold in the 200m freestyle and silver in the 50m butterfly, 100m IM, 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke.

Neo Salomonsson (Kiwi) won gold in the male 15-years 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly and set two new Otago age group records in the disciplines.

Fellow Kiwi swimmer Alfie Weatherston Harvey was also strong in the men’s 16-years age group.

He won gold in the 800m freestyle and silver in the 200m backstroke and 400m freestyle.

Neptune swimmer Esme Paterson won gold in the women’s 100m butterfly and Ruby Heath (Neptune) won silver in the women’s open 400m freestyle and bronze in the 1500m freestyle.

Other Neptune swimmer Emilia Finer won bronze in the women’s open 400m IM and 400m freestyle, and Lily McGrath won bronze in the women’s 14-years 50m breaststroke.

Alexandra swimmer Heidi Winter won bronze in the women’s 15-years 100m IM.

Swimmers were back in the pool yesterday for day four.

The championships finish today.