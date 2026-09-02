You need to be remarkably fearless to tackle this event.

Seventy of the world’s leading freeride skiers and snowboarders proved that at the North Face Frontier 4-star event at The Remarkables on Tuesday.

Freeride, for the uninitiated, is that form of the sport that essentially involves choosing your own track down a mountain, and trying to impress judges with what you do along the way.

Fresh powder on the mountain allowed the athletes, representing 14 nations, to make the most of attacking features and lines down the slope.

German skier Mika Rolshoven gets some air during the North Face Frontier 4-star event at The Remarkables. Photo: Neil Kerr

US snowboarder Ellery Manning was the first rider on the course and promptly completed the double by adding the 4-star title to the 2-star championship she won a few days ago.

She was understandably “super hyped”.

The judges praised Manning’s technical riding and fluidity as she attacked the Pipeline chute and linked features through the steep terrain before finishing with an impressive air at the bottom of the venue.

American snowboarder Ellery Manning shows her style at The Remarkables. Photo: Neil Kerr

Japanese star Haruki Takeuchi claimed the men’s snowboard title, opening with a front flip off the upper windlip before attacking the Dive cliff as a double drop and linking further airs

through the Pipeline.

“I’m super stoked. The conditions are the best ever, so I feel super lucky to be here competing today,” Takeuchi said.

“I’ve competed here a couple of times before, but never in conditions like this.”

New Zealand snowboarder Mitchell Davern finish third, following his runner-up efforts in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In women’s skiing, India Cairns (Great Britain) won the title with a fast and committed run, linking three airs through the upper section before sending a huge air off the Dive.

“My plan was to enjoy it and try not to let the scariness overtake the fun,” Cairns said.

“The snow has just never been that good in a comp, so you can ski stuff that you wouldn’t have looked at before.”

Australia’s Lulu Laird backed up her victory in the 2-star event with second place in the 4-star.

German skier Mika Rolshoven topped the men’s field, producing one of the most impressive runs of the day.

Sticking to the fall line, Rolshoven charged through a massive triple drop and maintained speed and fluidity throughout his run, before finishing with another huge air off the “Hank Time” rock drop.

He said he had been planning the line for two weeks, partly inspired by a run he had seen from Wānaka star and reigning freeride world champion Ben Richards on social media.

“I saw his run and thought it was literally exactly the kind of stuff I would like to do,” Rolshoven said.

The athletes earned valuable ranking points in their bid to earn qualification for the Freeride World Tour.

Freeride has also been confirmed for the 2030 Winter Olympics, another huge carrot for skiers and snowboarders willing to hurl themselves down mountains. — Allied Media