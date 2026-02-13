PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

ITSALLABOUTTHEMONEY

Race 1

This mare is one of those horses who seems to go up a gear on grass — that is, when she brings her manners.

When Itsallaboutthemoney last stepped out on turf she broke behind the mobile and took no part, which she has also done on all-weather tracks.

While it is difficult to call her any sort of standout, that is about where the negatives end.

She’s in form with a nice last-start third, drawn to land handy and racing over a suitable sprint trip.

There’s some early speed outside her, which could see her land in a sweet spot just behind the pace.

If that’s the case, she can get a local win on the card early on Gore’s big day.

HOBBS

Race 2

The booking of Brad Williamson looks the key to this mare’s winning chances.

I wouldn’t go out of my way to offend Bruce Wallace — he’s a great guy and a horseman with many talents.

But I am sure he will agree that Brad has the edge over him in the race-day driving ranks.

I know as much after chatting to him last week at Winton.

There, she got too far off the pace in a hectic affair.

This week she’s a good chance of settling much handier, coming off the unruly.

In what looks a field well within her reach, she looks hard to beat with her best manners.

NUBLIAH CHAMAY

Race 11

If there was ever a race made for a horse, this is it.

With her great standing-start manners, Nubliah Chamay looks a massive chance of landing right on the pace which is of course vital over 1800m.

In her last start at Addington, those manners were totally negated and she was too far back in the running to have any impact.

Before that, she came from a 10m handicap to run a solid second to Ah Dinnae Ken.

This time those handicaps are reversed, Nubliah Chamay getting the head start.

It may not be enough for her to turn the tables, as Ah Dinnae Ken is a handy mare still building to peak fitness.

However, Nubliah Chamay looks a great each-way hope and a must in place and combo calculations.

WHAT’S THE WHISPER

Race 4

This gelding showed his best and his worst in his most recent outing at Winton.

He missed away badly, setting himself an impossible task.

But What’s The Whisper did make up a good chunk of ground to finish with the pack.

The difference this week, other than the move to a grass track, is the configuration of the field.

Last week there were two walls of handicapped horses behind What’s The Whisper, which I am sure wouldn’t have helped.

This week all runners are off the same front mark in what is a maiden-only event.

With great manners and good efforts prior to last week, including good form on grass, I am willing to stick with him.

MOSES

Race 8

He’s travelled far and wide and now he’s heading to Gore’s big day.

And well he should, given how well he fits into the handicaps for the Gore Summer Trotters Cup.

Moses’ 10m handicap looks very workable given where his key rivals sit and the fact there’s only one outside chance off the front line.

With all of the recent racing he’s had, he is fit and he brings great manners too.

Moses’ last start at Addington was excellent, he made nice late ground behind quality types.

In his prior run at Oamaru, he was beaten by two of his Gore rivals, but he was checked on the turn which had a big impact on his momentum.