Funatthebeach hits record form

Funatthebeach (6) and driver Tim Williams beat A G's White Socks and Ricky May (right) to win the gr. 3 Central Otago Trotting Cup at Omakau yesterday. Photo: Wild Range Photography

Funatthebeach had a party of his own on the Omakau sand with a track-record breaking win in the gr. 3 Central Otago Trotting Cup yesterday.

The Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen-trained pacer produced a sustained finish off a hot early speed to win the 2000m feature for driver Tim Williams.

A track record was likely to fall in the race, given the Central Otago Trotting Cup had this year reverted to 2000m from 2600m.

It looked at short odds to get smashed 400m after the start, following a duel for the lead between Mossdale Rose and Queen Bee Bardon.

Queen Bee Bardon trailed early before going around to the front and handing up to A G's White Socks.

Williams sat off that hot speed, and when it eventually slackened in the back straight, he and Funatthebeach surged into the race.

''I was quite happy to be sitting off that speed - he doesn't have high gate speed so he was going to be going back anyway,'' Williams said.

Once in the straight, the event turned in to a carbon copy of Funatthebeach's Ashburton Cup win.

But there was one difference - this time it was even easier.

''It was easy enough at the line,'' Williams said.

Funatthebeach looks to have taken his game to new levels over the Christmas and New Year period with his dual cup success.

Williams said the horse had stepped up, but had also benefited from having plenty of hard racing behind him.

''He has got that real race fitness behind him now.''

A G's White Socks stuck on bravely for second placing and went down by half a length at the line.

Sheriff produced his best effort of his horror 4yr-old season, sticking on for third placing.

Funatthebeach stopped the clock at 2.22.2 for the 2000m event.

He took took 2.9sec off the previous all-comers track record set by Torrid Bromac in 2016.

Though narrowly beaten in the feature race with A G's White Socks, the Greg and Nina Hope stable enjoyed another great day out at a Southern race meeting over the festive period.

One Over Da Skye backed up her win at Winton on Monday with an even more impressive victory yesterday.

Kendra also ran to her second consecutive victory when beating a handy field.

Much of the remainder of the Omakau card turned into the Williamson show.

Trainer Phil Williamson and driver Brad Williamson combined to take the meeting's feature trot with Majestic Man.

The former gr. 1 performer helped his chances of returning to this season's Harness Jewels with a win that looked easy at the winning post.

Though Majestic Man was not under pressure at the line, it was a different story before the straight, his driver said.

''He was actually flat coming up towards the turn - he just wasn't trotting that well and didn't seem to be handling the track.

''But once he got into the straight, he was perfect.''

Majestic Man wore down his stablemate Jen Jaccka, who ran a brave second.

The Dominator took third by three-quarters of a length over Smokey Mac, to deny Phil Williamson a training trifecta in the event.