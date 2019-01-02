A G's White Socks at peak of powers

Ben Hope

Canterbury pacer A G's White Socks will attempt to make up for lost time in today's group 3 Omakau Cup.

The Greg and Nina Hope-trained pacer has bounced back to his best form after striking terrible luck this spring and has the chance to continue to salvage his season in the 2600m feature.

The 5yr-old's summer redemption started when he won the Green Mile at Methven and then ran second to Ultimate Machete at Addington last month.

Stable representative Ben Hope confirmed the pacer was back to his best and will line up at the peak of his powers today.

''It is great to have him back in tip-top form.

''He has been working really well and the team is confident of a great run.''

The Omakau Cup's preferential barrier draw means A G's White Socks starts from the outside of the front line in barrier 8.

From there he looks set to give away some early advantage to his three main rivals, Letspendanitetogetha, Funatthebeach and Sheriff.

That trio contested the recent Ashburton Cup and Funatthebeach was clearly the best of them that day.

Sitting parked for the majority of the race could not stop the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen-trained pacer producing a gritty win.

Letspendanitetogetha was good in that event when making good late ground on fast closing sectionals.

Sheriff was clearly not at his best and failed to kick on for a placing, despite getting a comfortable time in front.

The Nigel McGrath-trained pacer should be expected to improve from that race, given he had not started since October.

The Hope stable also lines up Mossdale Rose, one of four less-credentialed horses in the Omakau Cup.

The mare has been in brilliant recent form and deserves her shot at taking on proven open-class pacers.

''She has got great gate speed and she should be able to put herself in a nice position.

''She is probably not up to the same class A G's White Socks, but I think if she could get the right run she could definitely get a place.''

The Hope stable and Mossdale Rose's breeder-owner, Archie Affleck, also start Mossdale Art in race 8.

She clashes with stablemate Kendra in the race, which looks to be one of the most intriguing of today's 11 races.

Mossdale Art has been highly impressive in winning her first two starts as a 3yr-old.

Kendra also impressed when running to a 4½ length victory in her return to racing at Addington last month.

Hope said the pair were hard to split and which horse got the better run was likely to beat the other.

''It is hard to split them. We will obviously find out later in the season.

''You can't really put one ahead of the other.

''They are both working well and are fillies that are going to do a great job.''

The Hope stable also starts One Over Da Skye in race 3.

The talented, but often wayward, trotter was on her best behaviour when winning at Winton on Monday.

''When she does trot, she is definitely a talented trotter, that is for sure,'' Hope said.