Handicaps look to suit Miraculous

Miraculous is among a powerful team Nathan Williamson starts tomorrow on Wyndham Cup day. PHOTO: RACE IMAGES

By the time Wyndham Cup day arrives, Nathan Williamson could be in the form of his career.

Williamson will start his in-form mare, Hidden Talent, in the group 1 Fred Shaw Memorial New Zealand Trotting Championships at Addington tonight before jetting back to Young Quinn Raceway to start a quality team tomorrow.

Every trainer and driver starting a runner in this year’s Wyndham Cup can say they have a legitimate winning threat in the race.

An extremely even lineup of pacers has been assembled for the feature, all but American Me also racing against each other at Ascot Park last weekend.

The Williamson-trained Miraculous comes into the Wyndham Cup after a second in the Northern Southland Autumn Cup behind Betterthancash.

Last weekend, the runner-up gave the winner a 20m head-start but the key difference this week is that the pair are on even handicaps.

"It looks like a very even race, but the handicaps this week are a lot different to last week and hopefully that can work to our advantage," Williamson said.

"He’s been going very honest races and I would be expecting him to go another one."

"The two miles [3200m] is the question, just given he hasn’t been over it before.

"But he is doing everything right in his races and finishing them off, so I’m pretty hopeful he can handle it."

Ruby Roe was an excellent winner of the first heat of the Southern Belle Speed Series at Winton last month.

Barrier 12 in tomorrow’s heat may not look ideal on paper, but it is not a great disadvantage for a mare who is best saved for one late run.

"She has got plenty of speed, which hopefully might be able to get her out of any tricky spot she could get into."

"I have been really happy with her since her last win."

Utah Jazz takes on a heat of the Southern Oaks Series on Saturday for Williamson after easily clearing maidens last weekend.

"She’s a nice filly and she’s up to this sort of level.

"It is only her second start so it won’t be altogether straightforward for her in a pretty handy sort of field."

Chezz Dale looks an each-way chance for the Williamson barn in tomorrow’s opener for stable junior driver Oliver Kite.

Williamson heads to Addington thrilled with the way Hidden Talent has come through her last run at Ascot Park.

The mare will compete in group 1 company for the first time since 2023 when she steps out tonight.

Though Hidden Talent was beaten by lower-level trotters in her latest outing, she has thrived since then.

"She has come through that last run really well. She’s come on from it and her work this week has been great."

"Drawn 9 she is going to need a bit of luck, but it could work out OK."

"If they go hard, that will be give her her best shot of running in the money."

Williamson also starts Secret Agent Man at Addington before heading to Wyndham tomorrow.