Letsbringiton brings it on to win Waikouaiti Cup

Action from race three at the Waikouaiti club’s meeting at Wingatui on Saturday. Eventual winner Return With Honour, with Corey Campbell on board, is fourth from the rail. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Bring it on? Absolutely.

Classy gelding Letsbringiton helped both trainers and jockey celebrate in style at the annual Waikouaiti Cup at Wingatui on Saturday.

The 8yr-old timed his finish to perfection to hold off pacemaker Sadler’s Lass by half a neck in the $40,000 feature over 2200m.

Sadler’s Lass was flying for hometown trainer Terry Kennedy and led by five lengths at one stage, but Kylie Williams got Letsbringiton in the right position at the right time.

It was both back-to-back Waikouaiti Cups for Canterbury jockey Williams, who won on Savezar last year, and her 850th race win.

For North Canterbury trainers John and Karen Parsons, it was victory in the race for the eighth time.

John Parsons won the Waikouaiti Cup for the first time with Manor Lad in 1991, and the pairing have won the race in four of the past seven years.

Their day was capped by victory in the ODT Southern Mile qualifying heat with Powerlite, owned by Karen Parsons.

Riccarton trainer Andrew Carston earlier prepared mare Seven Twenty to win the first Southern Mile heat of the Waikouaiti meeting.

White Robe Lodge mare Burgie followed her third placing in a Southern Mile heat on Boxing Day at her home track with a second behind Seven Twenty.

The series resumes with heat six at Riccarton on January 28.