Lowry could reap rewards

Jacob Lowry

Talented Wingatui jockey Jacob Lowry is treating Boxing Day as his Christmas Day.

The rider constantly battles with his weight and while other people can indulge in food and drinks on Christmas Day, he has to skimp.

It is nothing new for Lowry.

''I remember one year I had to ride at 54 kilograms the next day and that was tough,'' he said.

''I'm really looking forward to riding on Boxing Day. I've got some good rides.''

Lowry will ride a former group 1 Telegraph winner in the listed Hazlett Stakes over 1200m today.

''It'll be good to be back on Signify. He's the best sprinter in the South. Not many down here win a group 1.''

Signify is the 60kg topweight with this year's Telegraph winner, Enzo's Lad.

Signify has been freshened since he was unplaced in the Stewards Stakes over 1200m at Riccarton during the New Zealand Cup carnival.

''Snooky [Cowan, Signify's trainer] says he is more than happy with him. He'll be on trial for the Telegraph again.''

Enzo's Lad, Sensei and roughie Nowhere Man form a three-pronged attack on the race for Yaldhurst trainers Michael and Matthew Pitman.

Enzo's Lad was an easy winner in weak company in his last start at Riccarton.

Sensei has a massive 7kg weight advantage over Enzo's Lad and Signify. The flashy galloper went a big race for second behind the Neill Ridley-trained Prince Oz in last month's Stewards Stakes.

Prince Oz's stablemate, Vendima, was a smart winner over the New Zealand Cup carnival and is another with a sound chance in today's feature race.

The Precious One could be the surprise package in the Hazlett Stakes.

The talented mare failed to see out the 1600m of her last start and has been freshened for today's event.

Lowry said he was looking forward to riding the promising Khimar War fresh-up over 1200m in race 3.

He rode the Lance Robinson-trained 3yr-old in each of his three juvenile events, which included an impressive win at Riccarton last April.

''He's a really nice horse and was on the way up for the 2000 Guineas. It was a bit of a pipe dream and he had a bit of a mishap and didn't get there.

''He's been a big kid, but he's grown up. He should be a good chance.''

Lowry will be looking to go one better on the Brian and Shane Anderton stablemates Zabay in race 5 and Cabernet in race 8 after close seconds on them in their previous starts.

Zabay was a victim of circumstances last start, he said.

''Cabernet should have won here [at Wingatui] last time. She copped interference and had to change course. We think a fair bit of her.''

- Additional reporting NZ Racing Desk