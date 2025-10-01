Skip to main content
Obituary: Hec a man who loved his horses
There was not much Hec Anderton could not do with a horse.
Meeting on despite loss of ‘60 or 70 stalls’
Meeting on despite loss of ‘60 or 70 stalls’
It is business — just not quite as usual — for Ascot Park in Invercargill this weekend.
Rakavenom looks primed for repeat win
Rakavenom looks primed for repeat win
Trainer Tony Stratford has been in hot form recently and it can continue tomorrow on Tuapeka Cup day.
NZ Cup trip on line as Leap To Fame has last chance to impress
NZ Cup trip on line as Leap To Fame has last chance to impress
There is so much on the line for champion pacer Leap To Fame at Melton tomorrow night.
First horses named for rich slot races
First horses named for rich slot races
The first horses have been announced for the two $500,000 slot races at Addington Raceway on Show Day (November 14).
Ebony Arden eyeing big 12 months
Ebony Arden eyeing big 12 months
The impeccably bred Ebony Arden has won three of her five starts and is a filly that looks destined for some black-type racing.
Our Roger first to do double
Our Roger first to do double
Monday will mark 70 years since the first running of the Ashburton Flying Stakes.
ODT Odds On: The Aussie whisper has arrived
ODT Odds On: The Aussie whisper has arrived
ODT Odds On brought to you by the best bar in the world The Baaa is back with some great bets for the weekend.
White Robe Lodge hails Ancient Spirit’s first success
White Robe Lodge hails Ancient Spirit’s first success
Ancient Spirit is on the victory board and White Robe Lodge is expecting his progeny to continue to build winning momentum as the season rolls on.
So You Think dies at 19
So You Think dies at 19
Dual Cox Plate winner So You Think has has died aged 19.
Vamos striking perfect conditions close to home
Vamos striking perfect conditions close to home
Riverton stayer Vamos will stay close to home over the next couple of weeks as he aims to finish a successful preparation on a winning note.
O’Reilly back to winning ways after arm injury
O’Reilly back to winning ways after arm injury
It might have just been a maiden race, but Sarah O’Reilly got an extra buzz when winning with Molly Maeve Estelle at Oamaru yesterday.
Waitak ‘just a marvel’ in win at Ellerslie
Waitak ‘just a marvel’ in win at Ellerslie
Waitak was a class above his rivals in the Livamol Classic at Ellerslie on Saturday, completing a spring group 1 double in the early stages of what might be a career-defining season.
Ka Ying Rising shows class in richest race
Ka Ying Rising shows class in richest race
New Zealand-bred champion Ka Ying Rising climbed the highest mountain of his career and claimed a piece of racing history in the $20 million group 1 Everest at Randwick on Saturday.
Miki Bennett’s standing-start manners key
Miki Bennett’s standing-start manners key
Tim Williams admits he does not know what Miki Bennett will do when the tapes fly in the Oamaru Cup tomorrow.
Keayang Zahara zips up rankings
Keayang Zahara zips up rankings
After going through her first New Zealand campaign unbeaten, Australian superstar Keayang Zahara is the biggest mover in this week's rankings
Step up could test mare
Step up could test mare
The Te Akau training team have been forced to take an unconventional path to Ellerslie with Quintessa and are confident the high-class mare will strip in the best possible order, given the...
Special win for Williamson
Special win for Williamson
It did not quite go to plan, but punters got it right when backing Matthew Williamson to win his first group race as a trainer.
ODT Odds On: Regulars return with new twist
ODT Odds On: Regulars return with new twist
We are back by popular demand. ODT Odds On brought to you by the best wee sports bar in the world the BAA is back with a vengeance with a few added twists.
Buoyant on trial for return to NZ Cup week
Buoyant on trial for return to NZ Cup week
Stakes-winning sprinter Buoyant recorded his biggest victory during New Zealand Cup Week at Riccarton three years ago
