Ka Ying Rising shows class in richest race

New Zealand-bred champion Ka Ying Rising climbed the highest mountain of his career and claimed a piece of racing history in the $20 million group 1 Everest at Randwick on Saturday.

The world’s highest-rated sprinter lived up to his red-hot favouritism and became the first overseas-trained winner of the world’s richest race on turf.

Ka Ying Rising’s record spoke for itself when he arrived on Australian shores for his Everest mission.

He was the winner of 14 of his 16 starts, including his last 13 in a row, and scored four dominant victories at group 1 level in Hong Kong last season.

But this was his first time away from the familiar surroundings of his Hong Kong home, and he was taking on an elite field of Australian sprinting talent that has a well-earned reputation as being the world’s best.

Some were quick to knock the Shamexpress gelding after he finished third in a quiet trial at Randwick last week, and that was followed by unfounded rumours about the horse’s wellbeing.

But Hong Kong’s World Pool stuck firm with their champion, backing him into $1.50 favouritism for his career-defining assignment. The superstar racehorse did not let them down.

"I think this will be wonderful for Hong Kong racing — he’s the pin-up boy there," said expat Australian trainer David Hayes, who is based in Hong Kong.

"This is certainly the biggest thrill in my career. It’s been the longest 10 days in my life, I think."

Given a perfect ride by Zac Purton, Ka Ying Rising settled into a smooth rhythm just behind Everest leaders Mazu and Overpass.

He loomed ominously at the home turn then gave Purton everything he asked down that long Randwick straight.

Ka Ying Rising pulled clear and won by just over a length from 3-year-old filly Tempted and New Zealand-bred multiple group 1 winner Jimmysstar. — NZ Racing Desk