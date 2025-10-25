Rakavenom looks primed for repeat win

Rakavenom will be looking to back up from this impressive victory on October 16. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

Trainer Tony Stratford has been in hot form recently and it can continue tomorrow on Tuapeka Cup day.

While Stratford has been racking up wins, Rakavenom’s victory at Ascot Park last week must rate among his most impressive.

The 4-year-old was brilliant when sitting parked throughout her most recent outing before delivering a crushing win.

While Rakavenom steps up slightly in grade in the Night ’N Day Milton-Southwest Shearing Mobile Pace on Tuapeka’s big day out, it looks well within her range.

"She has gone to another level this time in," Stratford said.

"We had a bit of time for her last time but she went in a few of the [Southern] Oaks heats and it was probably a step too far for her.

"So, we played the patient game and it seems to have paid off.

"She hasn’t got any bigger but she is a hell of a lot stronger."

After working hard during her last-start victory, Rakavenom has shown she has the staying power to work from barrier 7 for driver Blair Orange.

"I don’t think we will be blasting out or anything, but Blair will be able to work into the race when he wants to."

"She has worked super this week and I am very happy with her going into it."

Stratford has a two-pronged attack in race 5, Trendy Van Gogh starting one spot inside Rakavenom.

Trendy Van Gogh comes into the race after winning at the same Ascot Park meeting as her stablemate.

"She went well when she won and she wouldn’t be without a top-four chance."

La Dama looks like another key winning threat for Stratford.

The mare was only nabbed late by the talented To The Moon And Back in her fresh-up outing at Gore.

"We thought she would go well at Gore and it took a good one to beat her.

"She did well — she hadn’t trialled and she is better for that run.

"She’s worked great and she should take a bit of running down from the front line."

Stratford also starts Lydah Valley, who has been consistent in maiden company recently.

"She’s been going well. It was only a sprint home last start but she ran on OK."

"She’s had the three runs back now and I think we will be pretty positive with her on Sunday."

Consistent performer Van Liberty is also among the Stratford team targeting Tuapeka Cup Day. — Southern Harness Racing