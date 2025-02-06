ODT Odds On: February 6, 2025

Welcome back to ODT Odds On brought to you Dunedin's best sports bar The Baaa. The big news we've dumped our sports tipster for a second-rate performance and we only want winners.

Our gallops tipster delivered Tikki at Gore paying $2.80. Our Harness Guru got oh so close to his multi with Showmethetanlines bolting in and Leap to fame only just going down in a blaze of glory. Harty's wildcard horses both placed so if you were gutless like yours truly the multi was over $12s, so on to this weekend.

Oh and by the way our new young sports tipster is the ultimate professional so we are expecting big things!!