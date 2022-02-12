Points tight in Southern Mile series

In mile terms, we are getting very close to the home straight.

There are three qualifying heats remaining in the new Otago Daily Times Southern Mile series.

The eighth heat in the series is at the Banks Peninsula Racing Club’s meeting at Riccarton today.

Heat nine is at the Southland Racing Club’s meeting at Ascot Park next Saturday, and the 10th and final heat is at the Canterbury Jockey Club’s meeting at Riccarton on February 25.

That sets the scene for what should be an enthralling $60,000 final at Wingatui on March 5.

"Points are tight, and the final three heats should attract full fields," Otago Racing Club chairman Murray Acklin said.

The club has applied to New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing to increase the starting limit for the final from 14 to 18.

In all, the ODT Southern Mile series has featured 89 starters (67 separate horses) — or an average of 12.71 per race — and there have been seven different winners.

The field for the final will be selected from the horses with the highest number of points.

In the event of horses being on the same number of points, preference will be given to heat winners.

White Robe Lodge horses Phyllite (17 points) and Exchange (16) lead the series.

Namibia Miss is tied for third on 14 points with Prowler, the most recent winner at Wingatui.

Namibia Miss, from the Andrew Carston stable, has a great chance to take the lead when she lines up in the $35,000 qualifier at Riccarton today.