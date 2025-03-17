Prized Wyndham Cup win could herald more success for busy Ferguson

A satisfying MLT Wyndham Cup victory is set to be the starting point for a huge week for Craig Ferguson.

The trainer-driver produced Wag Star for a well overdue and thoroughly deserved victory in his home track’s big feature on Saturday.

Wag Star has produced many big performances while being handed little racing luck over the past six months.

But for just under four minutes on Saturday that changed and it delivered Ferguson a win in a race he has always wanted to get his hands on, as well as giving owners Bill and Pauline Bain and Bill and Mary McDowell reward for their faith in their star pacer.

"It's a race I’ve always wanted to train the winner of and I’m pleased for this horse and his connections," Ferguson said.

"He’s had a lot of bad luck and things haven't really gone to plan for a wee while."But we've got a dream run today and it all worked out."

What may not be well known about Wag Star is that the pacer has been far from straightforward for Ferguson and his staff to manage.

"He's got a few quirks to him and even today he probably should have won a bit easier than what he did.

"He got his nose in front and then just switched off and went to sleep, so there are still a few work-ons but hopefully we can give him a few runs like that running on at the finish and we can teach him how to do it."

Though Wag Star is owned by the Bains of Central Otago and the McDowells of Canterbury, the pacer’s win is still very much considered a home-town victory.

"To win any race is good, but to win a Wyndham Cup is great because the horse has spent all his life here life here," Bill Bain said.

"He got broken in at home and then he's been down at Craig's ever since."

With the Wyndham Cup secured, Ferguson can now focus on his next feature-race assignments.

The reinsman will link up with Marketplace who is set to start a hot favourite in the listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million 3YO Final at Alexandra Park on Friday night.

Ferguson will also drive Don’t Stop Dreaming in his first start for the Hayden and Amanda Cullen stable in the group 2 City Of Auckland Free-For-All.