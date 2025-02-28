Race fitness query for The Grey Goose

The Grey Goose will contest the White Robe Lodge WFA (1600m) at Wingatui tomorrow. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

What The Grey Goose possesses in talent may be hindered in match fitness when she takes her place in the group 3 White Robe Lodge Weight For Age (1600m) at Wingatui tomorrow.

The Invercargill visitor collected a major prize at Otago’s feature meeting last year, winning the $200,000 ODT Southern Mile Final (1600m) in a breakthrough season for the mare.

She went on to finish fourth in the $350,000 TAB Southern Alps Challenge (1600m) and, after a break, looked to be every bit as strong returning to the track this term.

The Grey Goose collected two successive victories at Wingatui and Ascot Park respectively in November before a hoof issue sidelined the mare for the remainder of the summer, meaning trainer Jo-Ann Gordon had to enter her into tomorrow’s $220,000 contest first up after nearly 100 days.

"She’s had problems with her hoof. She had an abscess and it’s taken a long time to get on top of,"Gordon said.

"This race was something we always planned to go to, but not fresh. I would’ve liked to have a run going into it, but it just hasn’t panned out that way. She’s a lot stronger, time is definitely her friend and she’s even strengthened up quite nicely over the last couple of months.

"I’m happy with her and she’s had plenty of work, but she’s lacking that match fitness.”

Making the task even stiffer is the weight-for-age conditions, meaning highly-rated gallopers, including Perfect Scenario, Harlech and Matscot, all sit just 2kg higher that the mare in the weights.

"It’s a very, very good field, and being weight-for-age, it’s not ideal going in fresh-up when there are horses rated 103 that only carry 2kg more,"Gordon said.

"The second slight concern is that while she does run on all tracks, she runs faster than most on a wet track, and it’s going to be fairly dry here on Saturday.

"I did toss up whether to wait and go to Riccarton first up instead, but we’ve got to start somewhere and this is where it’s going to be. It’s only a one-day trip for the horse as well."

- By Jess de Lautour

LOVERACING.NZ News Desk