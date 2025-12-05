Racing Chat with Lex Williams

We are at Wingatui today for ODT Racing Chat previewing Forbury Park's big Christmas meeting on the course on Sunday.

We chat with President Lex Williams, who guides us through the activities available for families at the meeting on Sunday - from nail driving comps, kids carts, running races, lolly scrambles and, of course, a visit from Santa.

Local trainer Graeme Grimey Anderson steers us into some winners to ensure we go home with pockets jingling!