Racing Chat: Wingatui Melbourne Cup Day preview

Racing Chat is back ahead of the big Melbourne Cup day at Wingatui.

Paul Dwyer has been interviewing Otago Racing Club general manager Noelle Prince to get the gist of what is happening tomorrow - and Blake Prince to get all the winners.

He also talked to Jaylah Kennedy who is making waves in Victoria as an apprentice jockey.

She is back riding at Wingatui tomorrow, mainly for her parents Debbie and Terry Kennedy the well-known local trainers.

Racing Chat will also be on course tomorrow to capture all the fun and fanfare that only Melbourne Cup day can bring.