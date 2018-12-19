Spur To Action makes debut

Brad Williamson.

Just days after Speeding Spur took on Australasia's toughest trot, his little sister will line up at Forbury Park.

Spur To Action will step out in a 2200m maiden event for trainer Phil Williamson and driver Brad Williamson at the track tonight.

The 3yr-old filly may look a winner on the strength of her breeding alone, but Brad Williamson said Spur To Action was no good thing.

''She has not got the same ability as her brother. She is going to win races, but she is weak and she is going to need time to strengthen up.

''She can win, but she is not a good thing, to be fair.''

Matthew Williamson will drive the horse to beat in race 3 tonight, Deborah's Gem.

The Chris McLeod trained 4yr-old has gone two sound races for third this time in.

Brad Williamson trains and drives Mr Handleman, a leading chance in race 8.

The pacer drops in class after competing in stronger company at Addington in his last start.

Mr Handleman is unlikely to have to run the same 1.56.0 mile rate tonight that Mongolian Cavalry did to win that event.

''It is a big drop in class for him. It is a race he can win, and he is a good chance.''

Again, Matthew Williamson will drive the horse to beat in the race in Gypsy's Choice.

She, too, has been competing in much stronger fields than she meets tonight.

''She has been running in good fields and doing work, so if Matty launches her to the top it is going to be hard to sit outside him and beat him.

''Mr Handleman can definitely run second. Winning is possible, but it is not going to be easy.''

Surprise package Jimmy Richter heads the remainder of Brad Williamson's book of drives at tonight's meeting.

After three indifferent runs, the pacer went a strong race for second at the last Forbury Park meeting.