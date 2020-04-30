Thursday, 30 April 2020

Trainers back to work amid uncertainty

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Racing

    Trainers are back doing their jobs, but a trip to the races is no certainty yet.

    Harness trainer Graeme Anderson said his team of horses was back working and had not lost much fitness. He said travelling to Invercargill was a pain and he might look at locating a small stable there over winter. Whether that was possible under present rules was unkown.

    Losing winter meetings at Forbury was tough as they were a good way to keep horses and people interested.

    He wondered if the Harness Jewels, which had been dropped this year, would ever return, as it was expensive to stage.

    Roxburgh harness trainer Geoff Knight had about half a dozen back in work. He welcomed a move to Invercargill as it had a good track.

    Thoroughbred trainer Shane Anderton said they had about 20 horses back in work, although it was early days.

    Anderton said the real issue concerned stakes money which was set by RITA. If the stakes were not high enough, then it would be unaffordable to race. He said everyone was in the dark at the moment, and it was hoped the Government would be able to assist.

    A jumps jockey from England was to join his stable to boost jumps racing in the South Island, but that trip was cancelled at the last minute.

