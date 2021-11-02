Verry Elleegant victory at Melbourne Cup

verry_elegant.jpg James Mcdonald rides Verry Elleegant to victory at the Melbourne Cup. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand horse Verry Elleegant has won the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse.

Pre-race favourite Incentivise ran second ahead of third-placed Spanish Mission just after 5pm (NZ time) today.

Twenty-three horses raced for $8.4 million in prize money.

It is trainer Chris Waller's first ever Cup victory after fellow Kiwi jockey James McDonald rode the horse to a perfect position before she exploded down the final straight to blow the field away.

"I was blowing kisses to her the whole way. I just can't believe it. It's a dream come true," McDonald said following the race.

"I had so much faith in her, I love her to bits. She's trained by a master, she's a superstar and I'm so proud of her."

The big race that stops two nations - Australia and New Zealand - welcomed back spectators to Flemington after Covid-19 restrictions.

The starting field was cut to 23 horses as outsider Future Score had to be withdrawn after failing a veterinary check.

There were seven New Zealand-bred horses in the race, but just two New Zealand-trained: The Chosen One and Ocean Billy.

- NZ Herald and RNZ