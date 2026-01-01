Skip to main content
Victory brings hope despite sire’s death
Last Friday was a bittersweet day for White Robe Lodge.
Queen Zou reigns in Rich Hill Mile
Queen Zou reigns in Rich Hill Mile
The stakes-winning run of trainer Stephen Marsh at Ellerslie rolled on in inevitable fashion as underrated mare Queen Zou produced an undeniable finish to win the group 2 Rich Hill Mile (1600m)...
Wag Star’s mood may be crucial
Wag Star's mood may be crucial
Craig Ferguson hopes playing chess rather than checkers with Wag Star will pay winning dividends in the group 3 Central Otago Cup.
Chance to start your year on a lucrative note
Chance to start your year on a lucrative note
Racing journalist Jonny Turner has a freakish tipping record at Omakau and he has found five horses for punters to follow at the popular meeting again this year.
Multitude of activities for racegoers of all ages
Multitude of activities for racegoers of all ages
Another amazing day is in store when the Central Otago Trotting Club holds its annual race day.
Rich targets ahead for Ohope Wins
Rich targets ahead for Ohope Wins
Promising staying filly Ohope Wins chose the best possible moment to break her maiden status when she powered home to claim the group 2 Sir Patrick Hogan Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie yesterday.
Tyler’s team primed for big day on home track
Tyler's team primed for big day on home track
Kelvin Tyler celebrated a quartet of winners on his home track 12 months ago and he will have numbers on his side for another successful New Year’s Day meeting.
SUBSCRIBER
Injured trainer ‘thrilled’ to be back, see horse take cup
SUBSCRIBER
Injured trainer 'thrilled' to be back, see horse take cup
Nathan Williamson did not need to produce the runaway winner of the Gore Cup to have an outstanding day at the races on Saturday.
Stakes stallion dies
Stakes stallion dies
White Robe Lodge has announced the death of proven stallion Ghibellines.
Overlooked filly proves herself with first stakes win
Overlooked filly proves herself with first stakes win
Promising filly Bobby Mcgee showed she will be a force to be reckoned with against her age-group rivals over the next few months
Victory vindicates Tasman trip
Victory vindicates Tasman trip
It was a case of mission accomplished for Australian trainer Gavin Bedggood at Ellerslie yesterday.
Jockey great heads home for Telegraph
Jockey great heads home for Telegraph
New Zealand jockey great James McDonald is coming home.
Franco Sinatra on song for cup
Franco Sinatra on song for cup
Team Dalgety would not swap their spot for any other leading into today’s MLT Gore Cup.
Five horses who may just help pay for Christmas
Five horses who may just help pay for Christmas
Not all Christmas crackers have been popped judging by the fields for Gore's trots today.
Williamson thrilled to be back home
Williamson thrilled to be back home
It is the heartwarming Christmas news many in the harness racing industry hoped for: Nathan Williamson is back home with his family in Southland.
‘Old marvel’ Rough And Ready records 22nd win
'Old marvel' Rough And Ready records 22nd win
Arna Donnelly laughs when she talks about Rough And Ready.
SUBSCRIBER
Two ‘ODT’ Southern Mile heats to be run
SUBSCRIBER
Two 'ODT' Southern Mile heats to be run
Henley, Burgie, The Grey Goose and Maximus Augustus have something in common.
Tomasina’s victory just the tonic for injured owner
Tomasina's victory just the tonic for injured owner
Tomasina's victory in the Tapanui Cup at Gore on Sunday could not have come at a better time for owner Stanley Jones.
Lara Antipova confirms potential with Trentham romp
Lara Antipova confirms potential with Trentham romp
Fortuna Racing look to have another exciting filly on their hands after Lara Antipova romped to victory in the group 2 Wakefield Challenge Stakes at Trentham on Saturday.
Republican Party goes back to back
Republican Party goes back to back
This time, he had to earn it.
