Overlooked filly proves herself with first stakes win

Trader (No 12) leads Hakadecree to the winning post in race two at Wingatui yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Promising filly Bobby Mcgee showed she will be a force to be reckoned with against her age-group rivals over the next few months when she bounded home to claim her first victory at stakes level in the listed NZB Airfreight Stakes at Wingatui yesterday.

The Terry Kennedy-prepared daughter of White Robe Lodge stallion Ancient Spirit had broken her maiden status on her home track two starts ago and followed that up with a tidy run for fifth against the 3-year-olds at Invercargill a fortnight ago.

Despite that form, she was overlooked in the betting for the Boxing Day feature event on her home track, starting at the generous odds of $18 in a fixed-odds market dominated by Miss Starlight ($2.50) and Cool Aza Rene ($3.40).

The two favourites looked as though they would fulfil those predictions as they set down to fight out the finish after separating themselves from the rest of the field with 150m to run.

However, no-one had told Bobby Mcgee and rider Rohan Mudhoo, who had waited in midfield before angling to the middle of the track rounding the home bend.

Just as Miss Starlight looked to have beaten off Cool Aza Rene, Boby Mcgee appeared on her outer and with several enormous bounds cruised past to win, going away by just on a neck at the post.

Kennedy, whose jockey daughter Jaylah was trackside as she continues her recovery from leg surgery, had been confident of a good performance despite the class of the opposition.

"She is a really nice filly and her work since the run at Invercargill has been top class," he said.

"She didn’t have a lot of luck that day and back to her home track gave us confidence she could compete today.

"She is a beautiful, big filly who will only get better as she matures and I think the way she finished off today she will get up to 2000m without much fuss."

Kennedy will follow the traditional 3-year-old path with the filly but isn’t prepared to overtax her this preparation.

"She probably has three more runs left in her before we put her aside for a break," he said.

"She can chase the 3-year-old series and I think her last run is likely to be in the Dunedin Guineas here in late February."

Bred and raced by Craig and Jim Hunter, Bobby Mcgee’s dam is the six-time winner Lucille, who recently produced a full sister to Bobby Mcgee.

Kennedy tasted success earlier yesterday when Mudhoo guided Generation Joy, a half-sister to Bobby Mcgee, to victory over 2200m.

It was a pleasant Boxing Day for White Robe Lodge trainers Brian and Shane Anderton, who watched three of their horses claim wins.

All three — Trader in race two, Mayor of Norwood in the Grand Casino Open and Southern Country in the first heat of the Otago Daily Times Southern Mile series — were with Corey Campbell as jockey.

Wingatui brothers Shankar (trainer) and Ruvanesh (jockey) guided Loose Sally to victory in the second Southern Mile heat. — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk/Allied Media