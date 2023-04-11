Otago strong at university championships

Otago University’s women’s coxed eight (from left) Orla Fitzgerald, Manaia Butler, Hannah Matehaere, Charlotte Darry, Holly Lill, Jemma Burrowes, Phoebe Trolove, Brooke Pitchford and Amber Williams are on song at the New Zealand University Rowing Championships at Lake Ruataniwha at the weekend. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT

The University of Otago stamped its dominance at the New Zealand University Rowing Championships at the weekend.

Its crews led the regatta with a strong showing, winning 27 medals in total — 11 gold, 11 silver and five bronze at Lake Ruataniwha.

Highlights included Phoebe Trolove winning a full complement of medals, with one gold, two silvers and two bronze.

She won gold in the women’s championship coxed eight alongside Brooke Pitchford, Jemma Burrowes, Orla Fitzgerald, Manaia Butler, Hannah Matehaere, Charlotte Darry, Holly Lill and Amber Williams.

She then won silver in the women’s championship single sculls (8min 36.65sec) and silver in the women’s championship coxed quad sculls (7min 34.70sec) with Pitchford, Claudia Kinder, Lucy Munro, and Ella Hansen. She took bronze in the women’s championship double sculls (7min 48.18sec) with Fitzgerald and in the women’s championship coxed four (7min 27.06sec) with Fitzgerald, Darry, Burrowes and Williams.

Otago dominated the eight and four scene across the grades.

Fred Vavasour, Toby Robinson, Connor Bacchus, Tom Tothill, Ted Mayne, Jack Pearson, Gerard Wall, Henry Clatworthy and Kaelin Reinsfield-Bree won gold in the men’s championship coxed eight. Their win was backed up by Edwin George, Toby Robinson, Mayne, Fynn Allison, Hugh Straker, William Anderson, Sam Barnett, Clatworthy and Christa Scott’s men’s varsity coxed eight title (6min 08.14sec) and Sean Fleming, William Missen, Fergus Congdon, Lachlan Colquhoun, Jonathan Sangkamyong, Benjamin Wilson, Tom Morton, Alex Liu and Emily Brown’s men’s tournament coxed eight title (7min 17.19sec).

Missen, Congdon, Colquhoun, Sangkamyong and Scott won gold in the men’s tournament coxed four (7min 36.85sec) and Fleming, Morton, Ben Wilson, Finlay Tomkins and Emily Young took out the men’s university novice coxed four.

Lachlan Nicholas and Liam Kirkland won the men’s university lightweight coxless pair oars, finishing in 8min 02.12sec.

In the women’s grade, Madison Neale, Messina Su’a, Manaia Butler, Alexandra Kinder, Caitlin Revell, Hannah Matehaere, Jaime Breen, Sabine H. Lapointe and Ella Hansen won the women’s varsity coxed eight (6min 59.89sec). Zoey Kung, Olivia Studholme, Daisy Vavasour, Rosa Mackenzie, Amelia Wilkinson, Tyla Alexander, Brielle Pierson, Charlotte Parker and Amber Williams won bronze (7min 20.31sec).

Annabelle Harris, Georgia Walker, Mia Krueger-Reedy, Georgina Bryant, Jemima Hawkesby, Tiana Edwards, Alexandra Lyne, Brianna Fisk and Jaime Breen won gold in the women’s tournament coxed eight, finishing in 8min 40.51sec.

Harris, Bryant, Krueger-Reedy, Walker and Scott won the women’s university novice coxed four (9min 14.24sec) and women’s tournament coxed four (9min 03.76sec).

