All Blacks: Cane injured, Holland brought into squad

Sam Cane suffered a deep cut during the Ireland test, ruling him out of this weekend's match against France. Photo: Getty Images

Former captain Sam Cane's All Blacks career could be over after he and winger Mark Tele'a were ruled out of this weekend's test against France in Paris.

Flanker Cane suffered a deep cut to his head which required multiple stitches in last Saturday's win over Ireland, while Tele'a picked up a hand injury.

Hurricanes loose forward and All Blacks XV captain Du'Plessis Kirifi and Crusaders back Chay Fihaki have been called into the squad as has lock Fabian Holland with the latter replacing Sam Darry who suffered a season-ending knee injury in training.

AJ Lam replaced Harry Plummer (minor leg injury) last week, as cover for Billy Proctor.

There is some good news though with Codie Taylor and first-five Beauden Barrett, who missed the Ireland game due to concussion, both tracking well to be available.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan said losing Cane and Tele'a was a blow ahead of a big match in Paris.

"Definitely, but it's next man in though," Ryan said.

"We have no doubt that whoever comes in will do a great job, but yeah Sam's been immense. He's been exceptional on the field and also with the leaders and younger boys he's been phenomenal.

"He'll lead in a different way this week."

Otago's Fabian Holland (right), in action for the All Blacks XV against Munster, has been brought into the senior squad to face France. Photo: Getty Images

With just this weekend's test against France and next weekend's clash with Italy remaining this season, if Cane isn't fit to play the Italians in Turin, the win over England will have been his last game for New Zealand. Cane is retiring from test rugby at the end of the year and heading to Japan.

Ryan doesn't know if Cane will be available for the Italy match, but he has his fingers crossed.

"It's the same protocols as what Beauden and Codie have gone through so I can't really answer that, but I hope so."

Ryan, who confirmed that injured loose forwards Dalton Papali'i and Ethan Blackadder would play no part in the tour as they continue their recovery, is back in Paris for the first time since last year's World Cup.

The All Blacks played several games at Stade de France in the tournament, including the final, semi-final and quarter-final as well their opening pool game defeat to the hosts.

"It's one of the great stadiums," Ryan said.

"Eighty two odd thousand, she's pretty deafening, there's lots of singing. It brings back a couple of memories, but this is a different team and we're heading in a pretty exciting direction we think. We look forward to playing against France and we haven't beaten them in a few years. We'll be looking to build on the win over Ireland."

With three wins from three under their belts on the end of year tour, including victories over England at Twickenham and Ireland in Dublin, where the Irish hadn't been beaten in 19 straight tests, Ryan was asked to give his assessment of how the team, particularly the forward pack, was performing.

"We've got work to do. We're never satisfied. We review today and it was really up front. I think, if you're talking about the forward pack in particular, some real selection headaches. I think the front row selections are the toughest I've had in my coaching career with the competition that's out there.

"That's a credit to all the boys, they're all working extremely hard and there will be some tough conversations in the next few days."

Ryan said prop Ethan de Groot, who missed the win over England after breaching team protocol, was available for selection against Ireland but they rewarded Tamaiti Williams for the form he showed in the game at Twickenham.

Ryan said de Groot was in consideration for selection this week.