All Blacks: de Groot returns after 'indiscretion'

Ethan de Groot has returned to the All Blacks' starting XV. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Robertson has resisted the urge to rotate his players and has instead named almost his strongest side possible for this weekend's clash against Italy.

Defying predictions that the wider All Blacks squad members would get a run, almost all of the changes that have been made to last weekend's starting side that narrowly lost to France are due to injuries.

Southland and Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot finally gets a reprieve from his off-field indiscretion that saw him leapfrogged by Tamaiti Williams for the England, Ireland and France tests.

Williams has been ruled out with a neck injury but Robertson told the New Zealand Herald de Groot had "trained the house down" and "done double sessions".

"After the indiscretion, he’s put his hand up and owned it and here’s his chance."

Patrick Tuipulotu is the only straight change, starting at lock while Tupou Vaa'i moves to the bench.

Sam Cane comes back to start at openside after missing last weekend's match, which means Ardie Savea and Wallace Sititi go back to number eight and blindside respectively. It will be Cane's 105th and final test for the All Blacks before he takes up a contract in Japan.

Samipeni Finau has been ruled out after suffering a concussion last weekend, so Peter Lakai is loose forward cover once again.

The rest of the pack sees Codie Taylor start at hooker and Tyrel Lomax at tighthead, with Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Fletcher Newell on the bench. Newell replaces Pasilio Tosi, who has played the last three tests.

Cam Roigard holds onto the starting halfback spot, however, there has been a change on the bench with TJ Perenara coming in to play his last test for the All Blacks as well. It is somewhat fitting that Perenara will end his test career coming off the bench - 61 of his 89 caps have been as a replacement.

Anton Lienert-Brown comes in for the injured Jordie Barrett at second five, while Mark Tele'a returns to replace Sevu Reece on the right wing. Other than that the backline is unchanged, Beauden Barrett at first five, Rieko Ioane at centre, Caleb Clarke on the wing and Will Jordan at fullback.

David Havili comes onto the bench for his first appearance since the easy win over Japan, while Damian McKenzie has been given the 23 jersey again.

This will be the first time the All Blacks have played in Turin, with this also being the first ever rugby test at Juventus football club's 42,000-seat Allianz Stadium.

All Blacks: 1. Ethan de Groot 2. Codie Taylor 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Scott Barrett (c) 5. Patrick Tuipulotu 6. Wallace Sititi 7. Sam Cane 8. Ardie Savea 9. Cam Roigard 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Anton Lienert-Brown 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele'a 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Asafo Aumua 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi 18. Fletcher Newell 19. Tupou Vaa'i 20. Peter Lakai 21. TJ Perenara 22. David Havili 23. Damian McKenzie