All Blacks name two debutants for Japan test

Pasilio Tosi will make his first start at prop. Photo: Getty Images

Coach Scott Robertson has rung the changes for the opening test of the All Blacks' end of year tour.

Peter Lakai and Ruben Love are in line to make their All Black debuts this Saturday against Japan.

As was foreshadowed by Robertson, the side has a number of changes to the one that retained the Bledisloe Cup last month.

Lakai and Love have both been named on the bench, while Pasilio Tosi will make his first start at prop.

Tosi will be joined by Tamaiti Williams and Asafo Aumua in the front row, and Sam Darry will join Tuipulotu at lock. Wallace Sititi moves into 8 and Samipeni Finau will play at 6 to make up the loose forward trio with Cane.

Halfback Cameron Roigard returns to the All Blacks for the first time in 2024, while Stephen Perofeta also returns from injury to take the fullback spot. Billy Proctor will earn just his second cap at centre. Mark Tele'a and Sevu Reece will take the wings, and Damian McKenzie will complete the back line at first five-eighth.

Front row cover will be provided by Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell and George Bell, in just his second All Black Test. Josh Lord will cover lock, and TJ Perenara and David Havili will join Love as back line cover.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said the team was looking forward to getting the end of year tour underway.

"We have had a fantastic few days in Tokyo so far and the energy in the group as we kick off this tour is exciting to see. We will bring that energy when we face the Brave Blossoms on Saturday, as we know that Japan will play a fast, attacking game.

"We are all thrilled for Ruben and Peter who will get their chance to make their mark on the black jersey for the first time, and for Stephen and Cam who have both worked hard to make their return from injury. Congratulations also to Patrick for being named as All Blacks Captain. Pat has great mana, leadership and experience; it's a proud moment for him and his whānau.

While the last meeting between these two side saw the Japanese give the All Blacks a bit of a fright in a 38-31 result, this year's edition should be a bit more of the usual one-way traffic. Eddie Jones' side has won three tests and lost four so far this season, with the latest result a 41-17 defeat to a Fijian side the All Blacks comfortably beat back in June.

All Blacks v Japan

Kick-off: 6:50pm Saturday 26 October

Nissan Stadium, Yokohama

Live updates on RNZ Sport

All Blacks: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Pasilio Tosi 4. Sam Darry 5. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Sam Cane 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Cam Roigard 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Mark Tele'a 12. Anton Lienert-Brown 13. Billy Proctor 14. Sevu Reece 15. Stephen Perofeta

Bench: 16. George Bell 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi 18. Fletcher Newell 19. Josh Lord 20. Peter Lakai 21. TJ Perenara 22. David Havili 23. Ruben Love