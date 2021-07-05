All Blacks put positive spin on Tonga thumping

Aaron Smith (left) and Damian McKenzie in Dunedin today. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Veteran halfback Aaron Smith does not want a bar of the criticism that has been flowing since the All Blacks’ lopsided first test win of the year.

The reaction to the 102-0 blowout over Tonga on Saturday night has largely been that the game was, if not a pointless exercise, at least an indictment of the structure of world rugby.

Tonga, missing some 20 frontline players thanks to rugby economics, politics and Covid-19, was forced to scour the ranks of club rugby to find 13 debutants, and the result was a predictable mismatch at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

For Smith, though, the test had plenty of value for both sides.

The Highlanders talisman sat out the match, watching Brad Weber score three tries at halfback and Finlay Christie make his debut off the bench, but said in Dunedin today he enjoyed the occasion.

‘‘It was a great opportunity for players to get their first test cap, and also our first chance to express ourselves for the year,’’ Smith told media as the All Blacks began preparing to play Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

‘‘The score reflected very positively for us. It was our first chance as a group to come together, which was great, and to play at a new stadium.

"We were also able to get amongst the South Auckland community, who have been through a rough time through Covid.

‘‘It was very special to play Tonga. and a great way to wrap up the start of our campaign.’’

It later emerged some Tongan players had had to pay for quarantine out of their own pockets.

Smith did not wish to delve into that murky topic, but doubled down on his comments about the game having value.

‘‘I’m unsure about all the logistical stuff, the off-field stuff. But I know for the players who turned up and competed, it was a great game.

‘‘We did well to connect with the Tongan players after the game. There were a lot of people we knew.

‘‘It’s a tough situation for the island nations, but as players we’re just trying to do our best to connect and help where we can.’’

Playing a similarly straight bat today was fullback Damian McKenzie.

The Chiefs utility is coming off contract and rumoured to be considering a spell in Japan, but he was in no mood to share his future plans.

‘‘I’ve got no update on that at the moment. I’m still working through that sort of stuff.

‘‘For me, I’m solely focused on this series.’’

McKenzie also felt the test against Tonga was worthwhile for the All Blacks as an entree to a big year of test rugby.

‘‘It was a great start for us. It’s exciting to be back out playing test rugby and just to have the opportunity to play another international side.

‘‘Some things we were really happy with, and some things we will be working on this week.

‘‘It’s a new week, a new challenge against the Fiji boys. We know they will be physical, big.

‘‘For us, we’ve got to work on a few things about being a bit more clinical on some of our things around attack.’’

• The All Blacks play Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, on Saturday. Kickoff 7.05pm