All Blacks: Sam Cane to join exclusive 100 club

Former skipper Sam Cane is set to play his 100th game for the All Blacks this Saturday against the Wallabies in Wellington. Photo: Getty Images

Former All Blacks captain Sam Cane is set to start in his 100th test and join an exclusive club.

It is expected the veteran loosie will be named at openside for this weekend's sold-out second Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington when the team is announced on Thursday.

With Cane to retire from international rugby at the end of the year, the test will be his last on New Zealand soil and he will mark the occasion by becoming the 13th All Black centurion.

"It's hard to put into words - you need a bit of luck along the way to get to 100," Cane said.

"The first 50 [tests] sort of came reasonably quickly without too much trouble. This next 50 I've had to be patient. It's tested me a little more. A few road bumps, but it will be really nice to look back on in time and join that club."

Those road bumps included a broken neck in 2019, Covid-affected seasons and other injury setbacks.

Cane would not trade any of it.

Sam Cane after a neck operation 2018. Photo: All Blacks

"Rugby is a pretty good teacher of life and resilience and the ups and downs. You just have to pick yourself up and carry on.

"I think all those different challenges have tested my resilience at times, but I've been able to keep things in perspective. Parts of it are hard, but not in the context of what some people go through and I've always tried to keep that in perspective.

"I've always been really lucky to be surrounded by awesome people from a family point of view, but also this environment, the people here set you up to be the best person you can be. It's pretty awesome.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunities that rugby has given me on the field, but also the opportunity to grow up as a man from the 20-year-old making his debut and not knowing much about anything to now being 32 and constantly learning and evolving. It's been awesome."

Cane made his debut in 2012.

Saturday's match is the second and final Bledisloe Cup test and the All Blacks' and Wallabies' final Rugby Championship game of the year.

"Emotions are pretty good. Nice that the test is here at home in New Zealand, an opportunity for the family to hopefully make the trip.

"Mum and Dad, both my sisters [are coming to Wellington], my wife obviously. Not sure if both kids will make the trip, so my wife can enjoy the night a little bit more.

"And two of my best mates from school, we've been playing rugby together since we were five and one of them was playing in France right up until this year, he's just hung up the boots, and the other one lives in Melbourne. We've been living in different countries for a long time but we keep in touch, so it will be quite special for us three to get together. It's been a long time."

Sam Cane after last year's World Cup final loss in France. Photo: Getty Images

Cane conceded he thought he might not make it to 100 tests and said he had no expectation of making the All Blacks this year at all.

"At the start of the year there was a little bit of uncertainty around where my body was at and what the year ahead would look like, with the changes from a coaching point of view, and where they wanted to go.

"So I just took the mindset at the start of the season that I would do everything I can to get my body right in good shape and playing well, and from there whatever happens I'll be happy and grateful for any opportunity. Whether that was going to be with Bay of Plenty, I was going to do my best to enjoy my last year in New Zealand, and as it turns out I've managed to get a few tests under my belt, which has just been super special."

Cane was determined to help guide the All Blacks to victory in his final test in Aotearoa and put an end to their poor run of results in Wellington. The hosts are winless in their last five tests in the capital, and have won just one of their last seven matches in the city.

Cane said they owed their fans a performance to celebrate.

"As a group we've touched on it this week, and we're pretty excited about the opportunity to hopefully sort that out and put a really awesome performance out there that we can be proud of, but also that everyone that has bought a ticket to come out and support us can walk away feeling pretty proud of what we've done as well.

"It hasn't been good enough and we haven't repaid the fans that have come out here to watch us. We haven't fronted up and delivered for the Wellington region. We'll be doing everything we can in terms of our preparation this week to make sure we can put on a full 80-minute performance."