All Blacks v Ireland: ABs player ratings

    Many of the men in black had a night to forget under the roof in Dunedin. Photo: Getty Images
    Sports editor Hayden Meikle rates the All Blacks after last night’s 23-12 loss to Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    Jordie Barrett – 5

    A ho-hum effort from the man at the back. Only had a couple of brief chances to show his attacking skills.

    Sevu Reece – 4

    Nothing ever really went his way. Made one spectacular leap to save a Johnny Sexton kick going into touch.

    Rieko Ioane – 6.5

    Just about the only All Black to look sharp in the first half. But got fewer opportunities in the second.

    Quinn Tupaea – 4

    Made some excellent tackles but offered virtually nothing in attack.

    Leicester Fainga’anuku – 3 

    A night to forget for the new boy. Blundered into a yellow card and lacked any sort of spark when he got the ball.

    Beauden Barrett – 5

    Well off the level he played in the opening test. But never stopped trying.

    Aaron Smith – 5.5

    Passing game was on point. Never had much opportunity to run with the ball.

    Ardie Savea – 6

    Quite good in the time he was on the field until the All Blacks made the shocking error of taking him off for a red-carded player at a scrum.

    Sam Cane – 7

    A warrior on defence. Scoreline would have blown out more if he had not been on the park.

    Dalton Papalii – 3.5

    Utterly forgettable in first start on the blindside.

    Scott Barrett – 6

    Ran and tackled hard.

    Brodie Retallick – 6.5

    Did a decent job leading the tight five in the absence of Sam Whitelock.

    Ofa Tuungafasi – 3.5 

    Struggled in some scrums and got carded for a professional foul. Earns half a point for tackling well otherwise.

    Codie Taylor – 5

    Solid if relatively anonymous performance.

    George Bower – 6

    Worked his socks off and had one big run.

    Reserves.-

    Samisoni Taikei’aho – 5.5

    Time to give him a start.

    Aidan Ross – 5

    Hoed in on his debut.

    Angus Ta’avao – 1

    Off the bench for four minutes before getting red-carded.

    Patrick Tuipolotu – 4

    Worked out some rust.

    Pita Gus Sowakula – 4

    Anonymous late cameo.

    Folau Fakatava – 5.5

    Raised the roof when he made test debut off the bench and had a couple of useful moments.

    Richie Mo’unga – 4.5

    No time to really do anything.

    Will Jordan – 6

    Scored a try, as he always does, and will start third test.

