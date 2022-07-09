Ireland beat All Blacks in NZ for first time

Andrew Porter of Ireland scores a try during the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Ireland’s call is ringing out loudly at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The marvellous rugby tourists have made history by winning their first test against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

They delivered a swaggering performance of physicality and drive to win the second test 23-12 and send the series to a potentially thrilling decider in Wellington.

Ireland also benefited from one of the most bizarre halves in All Blacks history when the home team lost three players to cards (two yellow, one red) in the first spell.

The Irish dominated possession but wasted lots of opportunities and only led 10-7 at halftime.

But they grabbed the crucial first try of the second half and added a couple of Johnny Sexton penalties to put the game beyond reach.

A very late Will Jordan try was small consolation for the All Blacks.

It was a humbling night for the All Blacks, who were comprehensively out-played, just a week after crushing Ireland in the first test.

It was their first loss at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and their heaviest loss in Dunedin in history.

They struggled for any attacking fluency, and their shocking discipline and error rate gave them little hope of staying with the rampant Irish.

The All Blacks at least scrambled well on defence to keep the scoreline reasonable, but this was a night to forget for Ian Foster’s men.

The Irish made a cracking start to another bid at winning a test in New Zealand for the first time.

They attacked the All Blacks’ line with intensity and found plenty of gaps, and it was almost anti-climactic when prop Andrew Porter crashed over for the opening try, his first of two.

Sexton added a conversion and a penalty, and 10-0 looked like a very handy lead.

Then the madness started.

All Blacks winger Leicester Fainga’anuku copped what appeared to be a harsh yellow card when he collided with opposite Mack Hansen while attempting a charge down.

Ireland wasted a couple of good attacking opportunities against 14 men.

Then, for two minutes, it was 15 against 13 when All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi was binned for tackling without the ball.

Again, the All Blacks defended heroically – and again, they promptly lost another man.

Prop Angus Ta’avao, the temporary replacement for Tuungafasi, might not have challenged Irish centre Garry Ringrose with malice, but it was head on head, and an automatic red card.

It was back to 15 against 13, but again Ireland lacked any killer instinct, and the remaining All Blacks tackled like demons.

Then followed the farcical sight of the All Blacks sending players back on to the field to return to 15 – forgetting a red card means a permanent substitution.

Surreally, when they could well have gone into the sheds trailing by 25, the All Blacks scored right on the buzzer through Beauden Barrett.

They also briefly returned to parity in on-field personnel when Irish lock James Ryan had his own spell in the bin.

The All Blacks had been thoroughly out-played but were still well in the game at halftime.

By the final whistle, though, only Irish eyes were smiling.

Ireland 23

Andrew Porter 2 tries; Johnny Sexton 2 con, 3 pen

All Blacks 12

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan tries; Jordie Barrett con

Halftime: Ireland 10-7.

Crowd: 28,191.

