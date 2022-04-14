Backline changes, Banks to start at first-five

Marty Banks will be making his 50th Super Rugby appearance. Photo: Gettty Images

The Highlanders have changed up the backline ahead of their important match with the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday.

Veteran Marty Banks has been named to start at first five and will be making his 50th Super Rugby appearance.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen is back from injury and the powerful runner slots back in at second five, with Scott Gregory shifting to the wing.

Former England international Denny Solomona has been named at centre which means Fetuli Paea drops to the bench.

Loose forward Billy Harmon makes a timely return from injury. He will start from the bench and will help fill the void left by the injured Shannon Frizell.

Hooker Liam Coltman has been sick with Covid but returns to the starting line-up, and Bryn Evans comes in for the injury Manaaki Selby-Rickit.

The Highlanders had a solid win last week against a physical and courageous Moana Pasifika which has provided fans the promise of better things to come in the back half of the competition.

The prospect of win against a New Zealand club should provide plenty of interest for the faithful.

This will be the last opportunity for fans to support the team for a while, as they depart for a three-week tour to Australia and Fiji and will not return to Forsyth Barr Stadium until round 13 to host the Western Force for the first time since 2016.

Coach Tony Brown is looking forward to the encounter after getting a win last week.

“We certainly needed the win just to provide that bit of confidence we need to believe in our ability to capitalise the opportunities that we are creating in every game we play,’’ he said.

‘‘The Hurricanes play an expansive style and under the roof we have had some great clashes, so Saturday night should be awesome. I know as a team we are excited about the opportunity.”

A feature of the bench is the return from long term injury of Harmon.

He was a standout performer for the Highlanders last season and his ability to force turnovers and his link play will be a welcome addition to the loose forward group.

The young trio of Saula Mau, Max Hicks and Folau Fakatava should provide plenty of energy late in the game from the bench.

Highlanders v Hurricanes

Dunedin, Saturday, 7.05pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium

Highlanders: Ethan De Groot, Liam Coltman, Jermaine Ainsley, Bryn Evans, Josh Dickson, Gareth Evans, James Lentjes, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u , Aaron Smith (captain), Marty Banks, Scott Gregory, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Denny Solomona, Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden Bachop.

Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Mau, Max Hicks, Billy Harmon, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Fetuli Paea.



- Staff reporter