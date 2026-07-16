Blair Baxter. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Matatū coach Blair Baxter will be joined by two Otago greats to lead the Black Ferns XV.

Baxter has been named Black Ferns XV head coach and will be assisted by former Otago Spirit and Black Ferns players Kelly Brazier and Carla Hohepa, alongside Charmaine McMenamin.

Baxter, whose Black Ferns XV campaign includes a game against the Black Ferns and the British and Irish Lions next year, has a vast background in women’s rugby. He won the Super Rugby Aupiki title in 2023, guided Canterbury to three consecutive Farah Palmer Cup championships, was named national women’s coach of the year in 2022, and has been part of the national under-18 and under-20 programmes.

“The Black Ferns XV is an important part of the women’s professional rugby pathway and with a fixture against the British and Irish Lions next year on the calendar, it’s an exciting time to be involved,’’ Baxter said.

“I’m working with three of the best Black Ferns to wear the jersey as players, but they are also a reflection of the quality of coaches coming through the pathway.

“Kelly, Carla and Charmaine have collectively won six Rugby World Cups and played 103 tests, so bring a vast amount of experience and knowledge to the group.”

Matatū performance analyst Mitchell Logan, doctor Anika Tiplady, and performance psychologist Jessie Hansen also join the Black Ferns XV.

The squad will be announced next month. — Allied Media