Off to become a Seawolf

Otago forward Charles Elton, seen here at Logan Park in 2020, is off to play professional rugby in the US. PHOTO: ODT ARCHIVES

Former Otago and North Otago forward Charles Elton is the latest provincial representative to head to the bright lights of Major League Rugby.

Elton (29) has signed to play for the Seattle Seawolves.

It follows the recent announcement that Otago halfback Kieran McClea is off to the New England Free Jacks, while rising Otago hooker Henry Bell is having a season with the Utah Warriors.

Elton, originally from Auckland, spent years as an under-rated lock or loosie with the Harbour club before flourishing when he helped the Old Golds win the Meads Cup as a loan player in 2019.

He then finally got to play a handful of NPC games for Otago, before heading to Australia to play for the Eastern Suburbs club in the Shute Shield.

"I’m really excited to get to Seattle and join the Seawolves," Elton said.

"It is an honour to be a part of the most successful team in MLR history."

Seattle coach Allen Clarke welcomed the arrival of the rugged New Zealand forward.

"Charles is a dynamic back-rower with quality skill sets both sides of the ball and the hard edge to match," Clarke said.

"His ability to play six, seven or eight adds further depth to our forward unit.

"We’re delighted to welcome Charles and his partner, Georgia, to the Seawolves family."

Seattle won the inaugural Major League Rugby title in 2018, defended it in 2019, and made the final last year before losing to New York.

Former Tasman prop Sam Matenga is on the Seawolves roster, while former Otago flanker Naulia Dawai was previously on the books.