Benefits for Otago in seven-week wait

Otago coach Tom Donnelly directs a team training yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago will need to stay patient for just one more day.

When the team runs out on to the field in Palmerston North tomorrow, it will be a full seven weeks since its last game.

That is a long time to wait to rectify the 34-10 loss to Hawke’s Bay in its last NPC outing.

Watching the competition resume over the past two weeks and being unable to play — due to being drawn against Auckland-based teams — has made that wait even longer.

However, it will all add to the excitement.

While the players’ lungs may suffer a little extra, there have been benefits to the longer lay-off.

"It’s a bit of a funny one," Otago coach Tom Donnelly said.

"It would’ve been awesome to have a game in the last couple of weeks. But what it has given us is an awesome opportunity to grow our game and get better in a few areas we needed to after the Hawke’s Bay game.

"I’ve been really impressed with the boys’ attitudes over the past three weeks and lockdown, to put us in the position we’re in heading into this weekend."

The team had a live hit-out last Friday, although Donnelly admitted playing a real game was a different prospect.

The break has allowed a handful of injured Otago players time to recover.

Josh Ioane is back at first five, after a head knock forced him from the field in the first game of the season and he missed the match against Hawke’s Bay.

That allows Vilimoni Koroi to move to the wing, while Freedom Vahaakolo moves out one spot to fill the other wing.

He switches places with Matt Faddes, who will play centre after starting on the wing in the last game.

Raymond Nu’u comes in for an injured Sio Tomkinson at second five.

Tomkinson picked up a bang on his knee at training last week, but was expected to be available next week.

In the forwards, Jermaine Ainsley also comes into tighthead prop to make his Otago debut.

The former Otago Boys’ High School prop, whose father is former All Black Joe McDonnell, has not played this year.

He had returned from Australia, where he represented the Wallabies, to play for the Highlanders.

However, he missed the entire season with a sprained ankle.

He will be backed up by Josh Hohneck, who returns to the reserves following a torn calf.

Slade McDowall was missing from the line-up following a shoulder bang, although captain James Lentjes returns at openside flanker.

It is hoped experienced Liam Coltman will return from a knee injury in the next two or three weeks.

Otago team to play Manawatu

Otago: Sam Gilbert, Freedom Vahaakolo, Matt Faddes, Raymond Nu’u, Vilimoni Koroi, Josh Ioane, Kayne Hammington, Dylan Nel, James Lentjes, Sam Fischli, Josh Dickson,

Josh Hill, Jermaine Ainsley, Ricky Jackson, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Henry Bell, Tau Koloamatangi, Josh Hohneck, Will Tucker, Christian Lio-Willie, James Arscott, Aleki Morris-

Lome, Viliami Fine.