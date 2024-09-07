Big reality check for the Spirit

Winger Jamie Church scored a try for Otago Spirit. Photo: Getty Images (file)

The Otago Spirit got a harsh reality check ahead of the Farah Palmer Cup championship semifinals next weekend.

They were outclassed 51-13 by Wellington at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

And there is a strong chance they will have to play them again in the semifinal.

That will depend on whether Manawatu beats North Harbour later today.

Form suggests Manawatu will win that match and secure top spot, sending Otago north to Wellington for the playoff.

If that is the case, they have a big week ahead and several solutions to find.

They are also likely to be without centre Te Atawhai Campbell, who looked to have dislocated her shoulder in the match.

Fellow midfielder Keely Hill also went off for an HIA and may not front next week either.

Wellington took just two minutes to open the scoring. They swung it right from a scrum close to the line and winger Drenna Fakaniko was on the end of the chain and went over in the corner.

Experienced first five Sheree Hume made a break in the middle of the field to get Otago into the right area.

Prop Rebekah Wairau ran on to the ball like a centre but was dragged down in the 22.

Hume cut through another gap and looked like she might reach the line, but she could not stretch out far enough in the tackle to bag a five-pointer.

Instead it was Georgia Cormick who opened the scoring for the Spirit with a penalty from out in front.

Wellington continued to threaten out wide and, following several attacks, veteran lock Joanah Ngan-Woo slipped over in the right corner in her 100th game for the Pride.

Otago had a couple of opportunities to add to their tally.

Cormick hit the post from a penalty and winger Oceana Campbell was pulled down just short following a strong run by fullback Charlotte Va’afusuaga.

Wellington was scrambling harder on defence than Otago who found themselves outflanked on the other wing this time.

Harmony Kautai dotted down. And shortly after, fullback Keira Su’a-Smith glided through a gap and collected a fourth try.

Otago were trailing 22-3 and fell further behind when replacement prop Lavinia Lea barged over to extend the lead.

Otago finally converted an opportunity. Left winger Jamie Church finished off in the corner following another break by Hume, who had a standout performance for the Spirit.

Replacement back Naomi Sopoaga grabbed an intercept on halfway and swatted off a defender to help prune the margin.

But the match had slipped away along with their chances of hosting a semifinal.

Wellington brushed aside some tired Otago defence to run in a three late tries and edge past 50.

Farah Palmer Cup

The scores

Wellington 51

Keira Sa’a-Smith 2, Harmony Kautai 2, Drenna Fakaniko, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Lavinia Lea, Monica Tagoai, Ivana Samani tries; Arene Landon-Lane 3 con

Otago 13

Jamie Church, Naomi Sopoaga tries; Georgia Cormick pen

Halftime: 22-3