Friday, 20 November 2020

Black Ferns to face Australia at World Cup

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Fiao'o Faamausili holds the World Cup after the Black Ferns' win last year. Photo: Getty Images
    The Black Ferns will play Australia in their pool during next year's World Cup defence. Photo: Getty Images
    The Black Ferns have been drawn in the same pool as Australia in the 2021 Rugby World Cup as the official draw for the New Zealand tournament was revealed.

    The defending champions will face their transtasman rivals along with Wales and a soon to be determined final qualifier in Pool A.

    Black Ferns captain Eloise Blackwell said she was looking forward to facing their traditional rivals the Wallaroos.

    "I've never been in a pool with Australia but every time we come up against each other it's a massive battle," Blackwell said at the live draw event. "No doubt next year's going to be nothing different."

    In Pool B, the United States and Canada have been drawn together along with qualifiers from Europe and Asia.

    Meanwhile, 2017 Rugby World Cup runners-up England will be joined by France, South Africa and Fiji in Pool C.

    Watch the live stream below of the 2021 Rugby World Cup draw show.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter