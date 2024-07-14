Black Ferns run in 10 tries in massive win over Australia

Katelyn Vahaakolo of the Black Ferns celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the International Test Match between Australia Wallaroos and New Zealand Black Ferns at Ballymore Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns crushed Australia in a stunning 62-0 win in their Laurie O'Reilly Cup women's rugby test in Brisbane.

The world champions ran in 10 tries at Ballymore with winger Katelyn Vaha'akolo scoring four of them.

The Wallaroos trailed 29-nil at halftime and were held scoreless again in the second half.

Errors, penalties and a disjointed attack saw the Wallaroos cough up ball all over the place and their tackling was disappointing at times as they fell off the Black Ferns' attackers.

New Zealand were dominant at the set-piece and played with pace and freedom on attack.

"It's beautiful to see our attack flourishing," New Zealand captain Ruahei Demant said.

"I'm really proud of the effort the girls showed today on attack and particularly on defence."

Last time the teams met the scoreline was a lopsided 67-19 in Auckland two months ago.