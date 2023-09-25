Black Ferns subdue spirited Manusina XV

The Black Ferns XV subdued a spirited Manusina XV 38-12 in relentless rain at Pukekohe on Saturday.

The Samoans troubled the hosts at scrum time, dished out some brutal defence, and scored two quality tries before waning in the final quarter.

Auckland Storm wing Angelica Mekemeke Vahai, the leading try scorer in the Farah Palmer Cup, showed her nose for the line for the Black Ferns XV.

She collected a cross kick and scampered 40m for the opening try, and poached an intercept and dashed 90m moments later.

The greasy surface made handling difficult and that played into the hands of the visitors.

Counties-Manukau prop Glory Aiono was destructive, and when Cassie Siataga kicked a 50-22, veteran Manusina XV wing Lindia Fiafia went over for their first try.

Following an Aiono yellow card, the Black Ferns XV showed they could match the brawn of Manusina with prop Moomooga Palu bowling through tackles to make it 19-7 at halftime.

A quick tap by Di Hini was the catalyst for a Grace Brooker try after the break.

The Black Ferns XV were unlikely to be passed at 26-7, but Fiafia proved almost impossible to stop one-on-one, and openside Sui Pauarisa carried on the inspirational form she showed for Tasman.

Black Ferns XV locks Maama Vaipulu and Laura Bayfield were tireless throughout the game.

Cantabrian Bayfield was rewarded with a try after an offload by Wellington’s Justine McGregor, the youngest player in the game at just 17.

"Manusina was physical as," Brooker said.

"You can’t take them lightly. They came out of nowhere.

"This was so epic. The culture has been amazing. It’s like a brand-new family."

International rugby

The scores

Black Ferns XV 38

Angelica Mekemeke Vahai 2, Moomooga Palu, Grace Brooker, Laura Bayfield, Esther Faiaoga-Tilo tries; Maia Joseph 3 con, Cheyenne Cunningham con.

Manusina XV 12

Lindia Fiafia 2, Cassie Siataga con.

Halftime: Black Ferns XV 19-7.

— Staff reporter